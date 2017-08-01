

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SDL plc (SDL.L) reported profit before tax of 20.6 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2017, up sharply from 0.9 million pounds in the same period of the previous year.



Profit for the period rose to 18.6 million pounds from 0.5 million pounds in the prior-year period. Earnings per share rose to 22.42 pence from 0.63 pence last year. Adjusted earnings per ordinary share were 3.15 pence, compared to 9.02 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the period grew to 141.1 million pounds from 133.7 million pounds in the prior-year period.



Looking ahead, SDL said it expects an improved profit performance in the second half of the year.



As the company has made the considered decision to maintain its investment plans in the second half, it expects margins, on an improving revenue performance, to be slightly below those achieved in the year-ago period.



