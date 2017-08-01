

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $4.06 billion, or $0.67 per share. This was higher than $3.93 billion, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $12.90 billion. This was down from $13.15 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $4.06 Bln. vs. $3.93 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q2): $12.90 Bln vs. $13.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.54 to $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $52.0 to $54.0 Bln



