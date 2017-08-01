

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology (IGT) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $31.07 million, or $0.15 per share. This was lower than $86.56 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $1.22 billion. This was down from $1.29 billion last year.



