

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $418.9 million, or $1.23 per share. This was higher than $387.3 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $924.6 million. This was up from $906.4 million last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $418.9 Mln. vs. $387.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.2% -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $924.6 Mln vs. $906.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%



