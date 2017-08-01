

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) said that Group President and Chief Financial Officer Brad Halverson has elected to retire in early 2018.



The company will launch a global, external search to fill the CFO position, and Halverson's decision to continue working into early 2018 will help ensure a smooth transition for the CFO position.



Prior to becoming CFO, Halverson served two years as vice president of the Finance Services Division, and before that position, he was the corporate controller.



Halverson joined Caterpillar in 1988 as an accountant. In 1993, he moved to Geneva, Switzerland, to become a strategy and planning consultant. He went on to become controller in Europe, responsible for Caterpillar's financial reporting in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Halverson returned to the United States in 1996 to manage general accounting and financial systems. From 1998 until 2002, Halverson was the CFO of Caterpillar's Engine Division and was the director of Mergers & Acquisitions.



