

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX) revealed a profit for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit totaled $169.51 million, or $0.73 per share. This was down from $469.83 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $228.0 million. This was down from $248.2 million last year.



CONSOL Energy Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $169.51 Mln. vs. $469.83 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -63.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $2.05 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -64.4% -Revenue (Q2): $228.0 Mln vs. $248.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.1%



