

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $332.5 million, or $1.13 per share. This was higher than $319.3 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $3.46 billion. This was up from $3.31 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $332.5 Mln. vs. $319.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.1% -EPS (Q2): $1.13 vs. $1.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q2): $3.46 Bln vs. $3.31 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.36 to $1.44 Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 to $4.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX