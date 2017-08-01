

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Tuesday announced 15 percent increase in second quarter profit to $296.6 million from $258.4 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings climbed 16 percent to $1.01 from $0.87 in the prior year. Adjusted earnings were $1.13 per share.



On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.12 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Net sales for the quarter grew 4 percent to $3.462 billion from $3.317 billion in the previous year. Wall Street expected $3.4 billion.



Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings to be in a range of $1.36 to $1.44 per share. Analysts are looking for $1.42 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.



