

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) said it has filed definitive proxy materials, including its definitive proxy statement and Blue Proxy Card, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with P&G's 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for October 10, 2017.



PG said it strongly recommend that shareholders vote the Blue Proxy Card for all 11 of P&G's director nominees.



PG said it will continue to engage with and listen to Mr. Peltz's ideas, as the company welcome input from all of shareholders. However, the company do not recommend adding Mr. Peltz to the Board.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX