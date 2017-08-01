

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) announced the company now expects 2017 production growth to be 15% to 16%, the low end of the forecasted 15% to 18% targeted growth range; reflecting the lost production from the deferral of 30 Spraberry/Wolfcamp completions to 2018, offset by the benefit of increased gas and NGL production from higher GORs. The company's oil growth rate is also being reduced to a range of 17% to 18% as a result of the completion deferrals; oil content for 2017 is expected to average approximately 58%.



President and CEO Timothy Dove stated: 'Operationally, we fell behind on our completions due to unforeseen drilling delays. To maintain efficient operations, we have chosen not to accelerate activity in order to catch up in the second half, especially in light of the current commodity price environment. Our current rig count remains the same, but we are deferring 30 Spraberry/Wolfcamp completions that were planned for this year into 2018. This will result in a reduction in 2017 capital spending of approximately $100 million and production growth closer to the low end of our guidance range of 15% to 18% for 2017.'



The company's capital budget for 2017 is being reduced from $2.8 billion to $2.7 billion. The reduction reflects the decision to defer 30 Spraberry/Wolfcamp completions to 2018.



Pioneer reported second quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $233 million, or $1.36 per share. Without the effect of noncash mark-to-market derivative gains and the gain from the sale of acreage in Martin County, Texas, adjusted results for the second quarter were earnings of $38 million after tax, or $0.21 per share.



