

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $8.72 billion, or $1.67 per share. This was up from $7.80 billion, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $45.41 billion. This was up from $42.36 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $8.72 Bln. vs. $7.80 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.67 vs. $1.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q3): $45.41 Bln vs. $42.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $49 - $52 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX