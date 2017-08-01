

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Otelco Inc. (OTEL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.54 million, or $0.45 per share. This was up from $1.32 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $17.41 million. This was up from $17.23 million last year.



Otelco Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.54 Mln. vs. $1.32 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.4% -Revenue (Q2): $17.41 Mln vs. $17.23 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.0%



