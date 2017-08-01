

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corporation (ALL) announced, a new $2 billion share repurchase program, will begin following the completion of current program and is expected to conclude by February 2019.



Steve Shebik, CFO, said: 'In addition, with the objective of providing more transparency into the performance of our business, we are planning to adopt a new segment reporting structure effective in the fourth quarter 2017. The new reporting structure will change from our current four segments to seven segments that will include a separate segment for service businesses, broken out from traditional property and casualty, and Allstate Financial will transition to individual segments for Life, Benefits and Annuities.'



