

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) announced the company's full-year 2017 net income is expected to be in the range of $635 million to $795 million, compared with its previously announced range of $575 million to $755 million. The company said its updated guidance reflects the completed merger transaction with ONEOK Partners and nonrecurring and transaction-related charges, which were not included in the financial guidance provided on Feb. 1, 2017.



ONEOK narrowed its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $1.89 billion to $2.06 billion, compared with its previously announced range of $1.87 billion to $2.13 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX