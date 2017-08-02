

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) reported net income of $202 million, or $0.40 per share, in the second quarter of 2017, up from $172 million, or $0.34 per share, in the second quarter of 2016.



The adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2017 was $151 million, or $0.30 per share, compared with adjusted operating income of $123 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2016.



Total revenues for the quarter was $2.223 billion, compared to $2.236 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.24 per share and revenues of $2.14 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Genworth and Oceanwide continue to work diligently to satisfy the closing conditions under their previously announced proposed transaction and are committed to closing the transaction as soon as possible.



In addition to clearance by CFIUS, the closing of the proposed transaction remains subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals in the U.S., China, and other international jurisdictions and other closing conditions. Genworth and Oceanwide continue to be actively engaged with the relevant regulators regarding the pending applications.



Because the timing of the regulatory reviews will delay the completion of the transaction beyond the originally targeted time frame of the middle of 2017, Genworth and Oceanwide have agreed in principle to extend the August 31, 2017 deadline set forth in the merger agreement to November 30, 2017, with the associated documentation expected to be finalized in the near term.



Genworth and Oceanwide remain committed to satisfying the closing conditions under the merger agreement as soon as possible and now anticipate that the transaction will be completed during the fourth quarter of 2017, subject to receipt of the required regulatory approvals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX