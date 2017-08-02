

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Kuka (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK), a manufacturer of robotics and automation solutions, reported Tuesday that its second-quarter earnings after taxes surged to 33.6 million euros from last year's 9.5 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.85 euro, higher than 0.24 euro a year ago.



EBITDA climbed 93.3 percent from last year to 63.6 million euros, and EBITDA margin improved to 6.3 percent from 4.7 percent last year.



Sales revenues in the second quarter climbed 43.1% to 1.008 billion euros from 704.1 million euros a year ago.



Orders received grew 12.8% to 1.008 billion euros from 893.4 million euros last year.



Looking ahead, the company now expects fiscal 2017 sales revenues of about 3.3 billion euros, higher than previous estimate of about 3.1 billion euros.



The company continues to expect full-year EBIT margin of more than 5.5% before purchase price allocation for Swisslog and before growth investments.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX