

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation eased for the second straight month in June, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The producer price index climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 3.3 percent increase in May. The measure has been rising since December last year.



Domestic market prices grew 1.9 percent annually in June and foreign market prices went up by 3.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped at a stable rate of 0.1 percent in June.



