

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares inched lower on Wednesday as oil prices pulled back, the euro rose against a broadly weaker dollar amid continued political uncertainty in the U.S. and lender Societe Generale reported lower second-quarter profits and revenues, hit by litigation costs.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 14 points or 0.27 percent at 5,113 in late opening deals after rising 0.7 percent on Tuesday.



Societe Generale tumbled nearly 5 percent, while BNP Paribas shed 0.9 percent and Credit Agricole edged down 0.1 percent.



Automaker Peugeot lost over 1 percent after completing the acquisition of the European assets of the U.S. giant General Motors.



