

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $33.3 million, or $0.10 per share. This was up from $26.6 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $718.8 million. This was up from $658.1 million last year.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $33.3 Mln. vs. $26.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.10 vs. $0.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q2): $718.8 Mln vs. $658.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.17 to $1.20



