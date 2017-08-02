

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced the company now expects to deliver 2017 non-GAAP net operating earnings in the range of $1.17 to $1.20 per share. NiSource noted that it does not provide a GAAP equivalent of earnings guidance due to the impact of unpredictable factors such as fluctuations in weather, asset sales and impairments, and other items included in GAAP results.



NiSource reported net operating earnings of $33.3 million, or $0.10 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $26.6 million, or $0.08 per share, for the same period of 2016.



