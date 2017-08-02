

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc. (HUM) Wednesday said it has raised guidance for fiscal 2017 earnings on a reported and adjusted basis.



For the year, the company now expects earnings of approximately $17.83, higher than previous guidance of at least $16.91, while adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be approximately $11.50, higher than at least $11.10 expected earlier.



On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $11.15 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In the year 2016, the company's reported earnings were $4.07 per share and adjusted earnings as recast were $10.92 per share.



The company attributed the increase in outlook primarily to the strong results in the Retail segment, largely attributable to individual Medicare Advantage business. These were partially offset by lower than expected Healthcare Services segment pretax income due to lower than anticipated pharmacy utilization and the continued optimization of our chronic care management programs.



The company said the individual Medicare Advantage business is exceeding its operational targets, experiencing lower than anticipated utilization, higher than expected revenue on a per member basis and favorable medical fee-for-service claims reserve development.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX