

Humana Inc (HUM) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $942 million, or $3.49 per share. This was higher than $908 million, or $3.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $13.53 billion. This was down from $14.01 billion last year.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $942 Mln. vs. $908 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.7% -EPS (Q2): $3.49 vs. $3.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.1% -Revenue (Q2): $13.53 Bln vs. $14.01 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Approx. $11.50



