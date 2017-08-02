

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Resources Inc (D) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $421 million, or $0.67 per share. This was lower than $441 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 98.9% to $2.81 billion. This was down from $260 billion last year.



Dominion Resources Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $421 Mln. vs. $441 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q2): $2.81 Bln vs. $260 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -98.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95-$1.15 Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 to $3.90



