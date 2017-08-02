

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $87.7 million, or $0.86 per share. This was down from $112.0 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $5.28 billion. This was down from $5.44 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $87.7 Mln. vs. $112.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.86 vs. $1.08 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q2): $5.28 Bln vs. $5.44 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX