

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter today, Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) said it redeemed its 5.25 percent senior notes due 2020, having an aggregate principal amount of approximately $103.8 million. The Notes were redeemed for 101.313 percent of their principal amount, plus accrued interest.



The company had previously announced on June 28, 2017, the results of a cash tender offer in which it purchased approximately $296.2 million principal amount of the notes.



The $400 million aggregate principal amount of notes repurchased or redeemed from these two transactions was replaced by a $400 million Term Loan B facility debt financing that the company successfully completed on June 30.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX