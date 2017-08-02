

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) Wednesday said its second quarter net earnings were $120.14 million, down from $124.71 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings declined to $0.91 from $0.93 per share a year ago.



On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.2 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.030 billion from $956.83 million in the prior year. Wall Street expected the company to record revenue of $1.07 billion.



Looking ahead to the full year 2017, the company said it projects full year adjusted EBITDA of between $1.05 and $1.13 billion. Analysts projects $4.01 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.



