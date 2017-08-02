

LONDON, Aug. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (NASDAQ:VRNA) ('Verona Pharma'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces today that it will report its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2017 on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.



Verona Pharma will host an investment community conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (1:00 pm British Summer Time) on August 8, 2017 to discuss the interim financial results and provide a clinical development update.



Analysts and investors may participate in the conference call by utilizing the conference ID: 4729485 and dialing the following numbers:



* (877)280-2296 or (646)254-3367 for callers in the United States * 0800 279 4841 or 44(0)20 3427 1905 for callers in the United Kingdom * 0800 589 2674 or 49(0)69 2222 10624 for calls in Germany



Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the 'Investors' page of Verona Pharma's website at www.veronapharma.com and clicking on the webcast link.



A webcast replay of the conference call [audio] will be available on the 'Investors' page of Verona Pharma's website at www.veronapharma.com.



About Verona Pharma plc



Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs.



Verona Pharma's product candidate, RPL554, is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. Verona Pharma is developing RPL554 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), and potentially asthma.



For further information, please contact:



Verona Pharma plc Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200



Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer info@veronapharma.com



N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser and UK Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000



Aubrey Powell / James White / Alex Laughton- Scott



FTI Consulting (UK Media and Investor enquiries) Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000



Simon Conway / Stephanie Cuthbert / veronapharma@fticonsulting.com Natalie Garland-Collins



ICR, Inc. (US Media and Investor enquiries)



James Heins Tel: +1 203-682-8251



James.Heins@icrinc.com



Stephanie Carrington Tel. +1 646-277-1282



Stephanie.Carrington@icrinc.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Verona Pharma plc via GlobeNewswire



BYW2KH8R17



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX