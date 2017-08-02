

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $144.9 million, or $0.50 per share. This was lower than $145.1 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $M. This was up from $717.4 million last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $144.9 Mln. vs. $145.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q3): $M vs. $717.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 - $0.50 Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.02



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX