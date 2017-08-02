

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LSI Corporation (LSI) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $61.64 million, or $1.33 per share. This was up from $55.59 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $132.78 million. This was up from $107.01 million last year.



LSI Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $61.64 Mln. vs. $55.59 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $1.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.8% -Revenue (Q2): $132.78 Mln vs. $107.01 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.33 - $1.38 Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 - $5.30



