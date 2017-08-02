

ISLANDIA (dpa-AFX) - CA Technologies (CA) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company now expects Non-GAAP earnings per share to decrease in a range of 2 percent to flat as reported and in constant currency. Previous guidance was to decrease in a range of 5 percent to 3 percent as reported and 4 percent to 2 percent in constant currency. At June 30, 2017 exchange rates, this translates to non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.42 to $2.48.



The company expects total revenue to increase approximately 4 percent as reported and in constant currency. Previous guidance was to increase in a range of 2 percent to 3 percent as reported and 3 percent to 4 percent in constant currency. This translates to reported revenue of $4.20 billion to $4.23 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX