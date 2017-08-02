

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) reported second-quarter core profit per share of $0.15 compared to a loss of $0.18, prior year. The company reported net income of $507 million, or $0.66 per share, for the quarter.



'We continue to make progress on our pathway to breakeven at low oil prices. Reported earnings for all three operating segments were higher than the previous quarter despite lower oil prices. Both the Chemical and Midstream segments exceeded expectations, and Permian Resources had another great quarter with 7 percent production growth over the previous quarter. I am confident in our organization's ability to continue to exceed expectations toward our cash flow breakeven goal at low oil prices,' said CEO Vicki Hollub.



Second-quarter revenues were $3.60 billion compared to $2.56 billion, a year ago. Total average daily production volumes were 601,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) for the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted to exclude South Texas properties sold in April, average daily production volumes from ongoing operations were 594,000 BOE in the second quarter of 2017.



