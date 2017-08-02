

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) announced, based on first half 2017 results and current expectations for the remainder of the year, the company anticipates coming in slightly below its full-year 2017 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance, primarily driven by higher legacy revenue declines and lower consumer broadband revenue growth than anticipated. The company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow to be near the lower end of prior guidance.



CenturyLink said it is not providing updated guidance ranges for full-year 2017 due to the pending acquisition of Level 3, currently anticipated to be completed by the end of third quarter of 2017, and the expected consolidation of results for the combined companies in fourth quarter 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX