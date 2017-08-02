

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) announced the company is streamlining its organization in support of a growth strategy announced earlier in the current year. The new structure is designed around the company's segments of Beef, Pork, Chicken and Prepared Foods.



Group presidents have been selected to lead Tyson's segments end-to-end. Each will report directly to Hayes and be responsible for growth strategy, execution and developing world class teams in all product categories and customer channels that their segments serve. Andy Callahan, president, North American Foodservice & International, and Monica McGurk, Chief Growth Officer, will be leaving the company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX