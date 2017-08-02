

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $231.83 million, or $0.93 per share. This was up from $148.14 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $2.25 billion. This was up from $2.03 billion last year.



Pilgrim's Pride Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $231.83 Mln. vs. $148.14 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.93 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 60.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q2): $2.25 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.8%



