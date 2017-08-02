sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,503 Euro		-0,509
-1,24 %
WKN: 902888 ISIN: US88162G1031 Ticker-Symbol: TT6 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TETRA TECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TETRA TECH INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,838
39,424
02.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TETRA TECH INC
TETRA TECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TETRA TECH INC40,503-1,24 %