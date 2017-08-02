

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $47.14 million, or $0.53 per share. This was higher than $44.11 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.0% to $498.48 million. This was down from $498.63 million last year.



Tetra Tech Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $47.14 Mln. vs. $44.11 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q3): $498.48 Mln vs. $498.63 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 to $0.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $500 - $520 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.12 Full year revenue guidance: $2.00 - $2.02 Bln



