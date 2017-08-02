

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) released earnings for second quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its profit totaled $23 million, or $0.10 per share. This was down from $77 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.12 billion. This was down from $1.13 billion last year.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $23 Mln. vs. $77 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -70.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.10 vs. $0.33 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -69.7% -Analysts Estimate: -$0.03 -Revenue (Q2): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.9%



