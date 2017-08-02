

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $332.60 million, or $0.30 per share. This was higher than $282.18 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $332.60 Mln. vs. $282.18 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.30 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX