

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) announced a profit for second quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $251 million, or $0.46 per share. This was lower than $342 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $4.09 billion. This was down from $4.40 billion last year.



CenturyLink, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $251 Mln. vs. $342 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -26.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $4.09 Bln vs. $4.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.06 - $4.12 Bln



