

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $51.9 million, or $1.40 per share. This was higher than $50.0 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $408.4 million. This was up from $399.3 million last year.



Dun & Bradstreet earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $51.9 Mln. vs. $50.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.8% -EPS (Q2): $1.40 vs. $1.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q2): $408.4 Mln vs. $399.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%



