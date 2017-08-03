

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $26.2 million, or $0.20 per share. This was higher than $9.1 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 47.4% to $194.7 million. This was up from $132.1 million last year.



Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $26.2 Mln. vs. $9.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 187.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.20 vs. $0.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 185.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q2): $194.7 Mln vs. $132.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 47.4%



