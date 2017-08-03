

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a PMI score of 52.0.



That's down from 53.3 in June, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, both activity and new work gained at a slower pace, while capacity pressures were sustained and workforce numbers rose.



But confidence fell to its lowest level since February.



The composite index came in at 51.8 in July, down from 52.9 in June



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX