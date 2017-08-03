

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - SKF (SKFRY.PK) said that the company and BMW (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) have settled their dispute pending before the High Court of Justice in London, United Kingdom, regarding damage claims resulting from SKF's settlement with the European Commission for violation of European competition rules.



BMW initiated this lawsuit against several bearing manufacturers, among them AB SKF, in November 2016.



The settlement is not an admission of liability for damages, but is made in order to enable SKF and BMW to continue their long-standing commercial relationship.



SKF noted that the settlement will have an insignificant impact on the financial position of the Group.



