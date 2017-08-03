

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFF.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter consolidated net profit from continuing activities after non-controlling interests declined 14 percent to 117 million euros from last year's 136 million euros.



Adjusted net income was 144 million euros, compared to previous year's 133 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA rose 6% to 270 million euros.



In the quarter, revenues increased 9% to 962 million euros from previous year's 886 million euros.



The company said the commerce portfolio was again the most significant growth driver with a rise in revenues of 50%.



Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2017 positive revenue and earnings outlook.



ProSiebenSat.1 continues to aim to increase its consolidated revenues by at least a high single-digit percentage for the full year. The company expects all segments to contribute to this, while revenue growth in the Broadcasting German-speaking segment in the second half of 2017 should benefit from the increasing momentum in the TV advertising business.



ProSiebenSat.1 also expects adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to again exceed the previous year's levels in 2017. At the same time, the company also considers itself to be on track to achieve its mid-term financial targets for 2018.



Thomas Ebeling, CEO of ProSiebenSat.1, said, 'We continued our profitable growth despite the weaker development of the advertising market in the second quarter and anticipate an again positive environment within the TV advertising market for the second half of the year.'



