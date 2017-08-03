

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first-quarter rose to 65.43 billion yen or 148.28 yen per share from 37.96 billion yen per share or 86.01 yen per share last year.



Net sales for the quarter grew to 869.31 billion yen from 754.03 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead, for the first half, the company still expects a 30 percent drop in attributable net income to 70 billion yen, but a 3.9 percent rise in operating income to 120 billion yen and net sales would rise 6.7 percent to 1.6 trillion yen.



For fiscal 2017, the company still projects a 9.4 percent drop in attributable net income to 145 billion yen, and a 10 percent drop in operating income to 240 billion yen, while net sales would rise 7.3 percent to 3.4 trillion yen.



