

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Credit Agricole Group (CRARF, CDA.L, ACA), comprising Crédit Agricole S.A. and Regional Banks, reported Thursday that its second-quarter stated net income Group share came to 2.106 billion euros, up 8 percent from 1.94 billion euros in the prior year.



Underlying net income Group share climbed 23.1 percent to 2.003 billion euros.



Revenues in the quarter declined 4.1 percent to 7.93 billion euros from prior year's 8.27 billion euros. Underlying revenues were 7.94 billion euros, up 0.5 percent.



Crédit Agricole S.A.'s stated net income Group share climbed 17 percent to 1.35 billion euros, and underlying net income group share was 1.17 billion euros.



Stated revenues dropped 1 percent to 4.71 billion euros, while underlying revenues grew 6.5 percent.



Stated revenues of the Regional Banks were down 11.4%.



