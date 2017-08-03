

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) announced its fiscal 201 adjusted EPS guidance has been raised from the previous expectation of $5.77 to $5.92 to a range of $5.82 to $5.92, reflecting growth of 4 percent to 5 percent versus last fiscal year. The company now expects revenue growth in the range of approximately 5 percent, compared to the previous assumption of 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2017, adjusted earnings per share was up 4.4 percent to $1.43 compared to $1.37 in the previous fiscal year's third quarter, driven primarily by the lower tax rate and a lower number of adjusted diluted shares outstanding. Revenue was $38.7 billion, up 4.9 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, reflecting a 4.7 percent increase in Pharmaceutical Distribution Services revenue and a 10.6 percent increase in revenue within Other.



