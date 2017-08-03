

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $317.69 million, or $1.43 per share. This was higher than $312.18 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $38.71 billion. This was up from $36.88 billion last year.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $317.69 Mln. vs. $312.18 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $1.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q3): $38.71 Bln vs. $36.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.82 to $5.92



