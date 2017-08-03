

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $78.30 million, or $0.50 per share. This was up from $28.44 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $2.20 billion. This was up from $1.79 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $78.30 Mln. vs. $28.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 175.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 177.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $2.20 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.92 to $2.10 Full year revenue guidance: $8.65 - $9.05 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX