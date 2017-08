WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) reported that its loss available for common Stockholders for the second-quarter widened to $626 million or $1.98 per share from $193 million or $0.61 per share in the prior year.



Total operating revenues for the second-quarter grew to $2.701 billion from $2.248 billion last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX