

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) said it was selected by Enbridge Pipelines Inc. for two spreads of the Canadian section of the Line 3 Replacement Program.



Quanta's scope of work includes the construction and installation of approximately 168 miles, or 270 kilometers, of new 36-inch diameter crude oil mainline pipe, which will begin in Hardisty, Alberta and continue into the province of Saskatchewan, Canada.



Quanta's construction on the project will begin in August 2017 and is anticipated to continue through 2019.



